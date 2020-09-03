Mosimane on rivals Chiefs: 'We are competing with a team that didn’t even play top eight'

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says they will rely on their experience of playing in high stakes matches during their clash against Black Leopards on Saturday at Dobsonville Stadium.

The title race finally reaches a climax on Saturday and Sundowns will defend their crown if they beat Lidoda Duvha and Baroka FC does them a huge favour by beating leaders Kaizer Chiefs in the other championship match.

“We have been in these situations of nerves and anxiety in big matches‚” said Mosimane.

“Sometimes we don’t come right because we have lost cup semifinals and finals‚ but we have been through these big games. Just ask how many big games has Sundowns played in.”

Mosimane said they would not hand the title to Chiefs on the silver player.

“We have given them competition all these years. The last time we won the league‚ we gave them competition. We won it in the end and it was never easy.

"Last year we won the last match to win the league and we will give Kaizer Chiefs a good run. We closed a 13 point gap and that’s what I am proud of.

“We had games in hand whilst we were in camp in Morocco and playing Al Ahly. We are competing with a team that didn’t even play top eight‚ a well rested team that was playing every weekend (Sunday to Sunday). From where we are‚ to fight for the Telkom Knockout‚ the Nedbank Cup and to fight for the league you can’t be that ungrateful.

“With the injuries and heavy programme‚ we have done very well. Inside the bubble‚ it’s us and Wits who can talk about heavy legs and we have injuries to key players like Mosa Lebusa‚ Andile Jali and Denis Onyango. But we are not complaining and we will never give them the title on a platter. We will go for it.

"In football you can never say never. Last year when we played Free State Stars‚ I never saw them getting dropped but they were dropped. You know what happened to our last match when we were fighting for the league with Pirates‚ Polokwane City were 4-0 down after 20 minutes. We know these things in football and we have to do it for ourselves and never ask for a favour.

“I don’t trust the last matches‚ I have enough experience. Even if we have already decided the title‚ I put the full line-up. I was a little bit disappointed with Polokwane City to be honest with the line-up they put against Pirates last year and that’s my opinion.”