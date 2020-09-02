Sundowns dispatch City to ensure nail-biting finale to title race

Mamelodi Sundowns ensured that the championship race will be decided on the final day of the season on Saturday after a 3-0 win over almost relegated Polokwane City at Loftus on Wednesday.

The Brazilians goes into Saturday’s deciding round of fixtures equal on points (56) with leaders Kaizer Chiefs on the log but Amakhosi enjoys advantage of superior goal difference.

Chiefs stayed in the running for the title courtesy of their hard fought 1-0 win over Chippa United.

For Polokwane City, this defeat means they are on the brink of being automatically relegated to the GladAfrica Championship as they have inferior goal difference compared to second from the bottom Baroka FC.

The first notable chance of the game fell for City through Vusimuzi Mngomezulu but his close range shot was parried away for safety by Sundowns goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene after nine minutes.

Sundowns responded swiftly with their own attack that resulted with Gaston Sirino delivering a dangerous cross into the penalty box but Lebohang Maboe’s close range header could not find the target.

Just after the half hour mark, City goalkeeper George Chigova had to move out of his line to thwart advancing Maboe who once again benefited from Sirino’s supply as they went in search of the equaliser.

Sundowns opened the scoring after 39 minutes through defender Anele Ngcongca who blasted the ball into an empty net after Chigova failed to deal with Sirino’s corner kick.

On the stroke of halt time, Themba Zwane increased Sundowns’ lead by cutting the City defence like a hot knife through butter to finish with a well-taken left footed shot after he was set-up by Sirino.

Sundowns could have further stretched their lead just before the hour mark but the near side assistant referee Elphas Sithole controversially judged that Sirino scored from an off-side position.

The third goal arrived deep into referee’s optional time through Keletso Makgalwa as Sundowns narrowed the goal difference between them and Chiefs to three goals.

Sundowns complete their season with relegation threatened Black Leopards at their adopted home at Dobsonville Stadium while City will visit Bidvest Wits at FNB Stadium.