Polokwane's last push for survival
Talk about trying to avoid the inevitable, Polokwane City coach Clinton Larsen is positive they can escape direct relegation and pip Baroka to the 15th slot and fight in the play-offs.
Facing Bidvest Wits in their last game of the season at FNB Stadium tomorrow (3.30pm), Polokwane are nearly guaranteed to be relegated. At most Rise and Shine can finish 15th and play the play-offs, but they will need a miracle to achieve this...
