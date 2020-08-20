Namibian international Deon Hotto set earn over R500 000 a month at Orlando Pirates next season - Insider

Namibian international Deon Hotto is set to become one of the highest paid players in the Premiership after it emerged that he will earn over R500 000 a month at Orlando Pirates next season.

An insider who was involved in the dealings told SowetanLIVE that the 28-year-old attacker "earns around R200 000 a month" at current employers BidVest Wits and this figure will more than double when he completes his move to Pirates. He is set to be unveiled as a Buccaneer once the current season is completed after concluding a four-year deal recently.

SowetanLIVE can reveal that Pirates went for broke to get their man‚ tripling Hotto’s annual salary from the R2‚4m per annum he pocketed at Wits to just over R7m.

“Hotto will become [one] of the best paid players in the PSL. This is a ground-breaking deal. He has always wanted to play for Orlando Pirates and now his dream has come true.

“His salary will balloon from something around R200‚000 to over half-a-million [a month] next season‚” the insider‚ who did not want to named as he is not authorised to speak to the media‚ told SowetanLIVE.