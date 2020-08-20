Gauteng youth brigades yet to receive wages in three months

The Gauteng youth brigades - who have been employed to assist in enforcing Covid-19 regulations and protocols at public schools - have not received a cent of their R3,000 monthly salaries for the past three months.



In May, Gauteng department of education recruited and roped in about 10,000 unemployed young people into their youth brigade programme with the promise of paying them R3,000 per month. ..