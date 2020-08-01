Cook resigns as manager of relegated Wigan Athletic

Paul Cook has left his role as manager of relegated Wigan Athletic, ending a three-year spell in charge, the club announced on Saturday.

Wigan were relegated to the third-tier League One having dropped into the bottom three of the Championship as a result of a 12-point penalty imposed at the end of the season due to the club going into administration.

"It's with a heavy heart that I have decided to leave Wigan Athletic," Cook, who has been linked with the vacant manager's job at Bristol City, said in a statement on the Wigan website.

"I have been immensely proud to have continued my long affiliation with Wigan over the past three years and I have worked hard to represent the club to the best of my ability, to develop individuals and also create a team and a work ethic which the town can be proud of."