Pitso Mosimane says new signing Lesedi Kapinga from Black Leopards fits the profile of a Mamelodi Sundowns player and he hopes that the club's famous yellow jersey will not weigh heavily on the forward's shoulders.

Kapinga has inked a five-year deal but will only be available for the Brazilians next season.

The 25-year-old Kapinga‚ who is the cousin of the late Orlando Pirates striker Lesley Manyathela‚ joined his new team-mates in Rustenburg but remains in isolation as part of the Covid-19 health and safety protocols.

“Lesedi is our player‚ we have signed him on a free and he is a good prospect‚” said Mosimane‚ who added that he is rebuilding the team with a group of young talent that includes Jody February‚ Grant Margeman and Gift Motupa.

“He is young‚ he is a very good football player and you can see that we are trying to get as many young players as possible. If you look at our signings so far‚ besides George Maluleka‚ we are having younger players who are coming to strengthen our team as back up for the older guys.”

Kapinga featured in 27 matches in all competitions for Lidoda Duvha this season where he has scored six goals and contributed as many assists.

Mosimane said he is expecting more of the same from him.

“He fits the profile with his style of play‚ he is a type of player who likes to play combination football‚" he said.

"He likes to play one on one‚ he likes to take defenders on‚ he is quick and we see him as a Keletso Makgalwa.

“We see a few characteristics of Gaston Sirino and Themba Zwane in him and he has speed.

"I wish him all the best and hope that he makes it because the yellow jersey can be heavy at times and it looks like a waste‚ but that’s football.

"We have also checked his social life and even there he ticks the right boxes because he is a very smart buy.”

As a player who operates from the advanced attacking position‚ Kapinga is going to compete for a place with the likes of Sirino‚ Zwane ‚Sibusiso Vilakazi‚ Lebohang Maboe and Ali Meza.

