Why are PSL clubs not open about virus?

The lack of transparency in coronavirus testing process by the majority of Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs leaves a question whether they're really fully compliant ahead of the resumption of the season.

This issue of clubs' openness about coronavirus came to the fore once again on Tuesday when Mamelodi Sundowns disclosed five of their employees, including players, had recovered from coronavirus, having not revealed the news at the time of testing positive.

It's interesting that the Brazilians only came clean two days after the league's initial proposed restarting date. The affected Downs quintet have already returned to the club's training camp in Rustenburg after 14 days in isolation.

In the Premiership, Cape Town City have been the most open side about their Covid-19 testing, publicly confirming there were no positive cases from both their first and second testing programmes.

Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, Bloemfontein Celtic and Stellenbosch are the only other top-flight clubs who gave Covid-19 updates from their respective camps.

Pirates were the first team to reveal that one of their players, Ben Motshwari, who has since recovered, had contracted this novel virus in May. But the Buccaneers have not said anything since.