WATCH LIVE | Reserve Bank announces decision on interest rates
The Reserve Bank's monetary policy committee will announce its decision on interest rates on Thursday.
The rand traded at a high of R16.3987/$ in the overnight session, but failed to sustain those levels, with analysts divided on the expected interest rate decision, BusinessLIVE reported.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.