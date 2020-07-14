Irvin Khoza tells why the league should resume

The PSL's apparent desire to resume play as soon as possible is in line with trying to save jobs across top-flight football.

This was laid bare by the league's chair Irvin Khoza in a media conference held at PSL headquarters in Parktown yesterday.

The PSL is understood to be already in unfavourable financial position after headline sponsor, Absa, confirmed in June it's their last season sponsoring the league, having pumped over R140m into the PSL coffers in the previous financial year.

As the league has been stretched by over two months due to Covid-19, now it's believed some sponsors and suppliers such as Carling Black Label, Telkom and MTN stopped paying the league's grant at the end of June, compelling the league to pull out all the stops to resume play.

"From the 30th of June, that was the last time we got a grant. If nothing happens beyond this time, because we fund the new season going forward, the sponsors at this point have been generous, especially the broadcaster [MultiChoice]," said Khoza, intimating that only the TV rights holders had committed to continue paying even though there hasn't been any football.

"For the last three, four months, they [MultiChoice] paid without asking questions, like what we give in return."

Khoza further reasoned if football doesn't resume any time, clubs won't be getting any cent from the league, fearing that could mean retrenchment for some individuals attached to member clubs.