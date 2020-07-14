Sundowns' Thapelo Morena happy to wear club's all rounder tag
Thapelo Morena is not fazed by the multi-positions he occupies at Mamelodi Sundowns where he's been deployed from right-back to attacking winger and striker.
The 26-year-old Morena, who recently extended his stay at Sundowns for a further five years, has managed to change to all these positions without losing any of his sharpness. This is enhanced by his lightning speed and an ability to find his teammates with accurate passes and crosses.
Morena also opened up on how his speeding resulted in him getting the gap between his teeth while playing with mates at the Jusuf Dadoo Primary School in Randfontein.
Morena was spotted by Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki while playing for an SAB league team and he recommended him to Bloemfontein Celtic, a club the national team coach was working at around 2011. Morena joined the senior team at Celtic in 2013 before joining Sundowns in August 2016.
"Even though I play at right-back, when I look at my game I just don't look for the right-back possibilities. I always look for the gaps in the attacking areas and I think that gave my coaches confidence to put me in those attacking positions," Morena explained his versatility.
"I also look at what right wingers do, what the strikers do and what I can do if I'm played there.
"It's more about making sure that the team benefits from whatever position I'm placed at in a particular match. "It also depends on the tactics of the day and the opposition because I actually sit down and watch videos with the coaches before we decide what my role will be in a particular game.
"What I'm happy about is the fact that I've been able to adapt and keep my game at a good level in whatever position I've been asked to play. I also look around me and not at one position."
Morena has recovered from a nasty ankle injury he suffered in a Nedbank Cup clash against SuperSport United where he provided a vital assist for Sibusiso Vilakazi to score the important winner.
He hopes he'll play a few matches before the season ends but if he doesn't, the player is happy to wait until the start of the next season.
