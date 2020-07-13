Leganes beat Valencia to stay alive, Eibar pull clear of drop-zone

Sevilla closed in on Uefa Champions League qualification by beating struggling Real Mallorca 2-0 at home to open up a nine-point gap in the race for fourth spot in La Liga.

Lucas Ocampos opened the scoring with a first-half penalty while Youssef En Nesyri sealed the victory late on, latching on to a long punt from goalkeeper Bono and barging past a defender to lift the ball over Mallorca keeper Manolo Reina.

Sevilla have 66 points after 36 games and will clinch their return to Europe's premier competition after a two-year absence if Villarreal, who have 57, fail to beat Real Sociedad on Monday.

Mallorca are 19th on 32 and will need to earn at least four points in their final two games if they are to stand a chance of staying in the top-flight, as they trail 17th-placed Alaves by three points and have an inferior head-to-head record.