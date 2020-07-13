Full loads no respite for taxi drivers

Defying lockdown regulations by loading full capacity and commencing inter-provincial operations has done little to help the taxi industry survive.

Bongani Zondi, an executive member at Faraday Taxi Association, said the industry, despite taking matters into its own hands, is barely scratching the surface and is still struggling amidst ongoing discussions with the government on how they can operate while mitigating the spread of the virus.

"It's not like we are making money. The loads have decreased even though we are loading 100% capacity.

"People are not going to work, schools are closed and everything is operating on a minimal level.

"Of course, we are scared of the virus. We have five (taxi) owners who have died because of it, so we are aware of it and are trying our best not to contribute to its spread."

Thabisho Molelekwa, the South African National Taxi Council's (Santaco) chief strategic officer, said they have not received feedback from the department of transport regarding their concerns in connection with the lockdown regulations.

"We had a meeting with minister [Fikile] Mbalula over the weekend (last weekend).

"The meeting was to zoom in on our case and its merits, how we could sell the idea of us operating without risking the lives of our passengers," he said.