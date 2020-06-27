Mokoena hopes Safa hosts belated 2010 celebration, and invites Parreira

Bafana Bafana's 2010 World Cup captain Aaron Mokoena hopes the SA Football Association (Safa) will still plan some kind of event to commemorate a decade since the hosting of the global showpiece, and that then-coach Carlos Alberto Parreira is invited.

Mokoena said he was disappointed that Safa appeared not to have organised a commemoration match, with no announcement having been made by March, even before the coronavirus derailed international football.

Visiting SA in early March, Germany's 1990 World Cup-winning captain Lothar Matthaus said he was surprised the 2010 host country had not organised a 10-year commemoration match, for example against that year's World Cup winners, Spain.

Mokoena said that it is not too late to still hold a belated event.

“There are many ways to do this. It could even still be done in December or next year,” the ex-Blackburn Rovers defender said.

“I think that, yes, it was supposed to be organised. But I think clearly, to show that it had never been planned, if it was going to happen it could have been planned last year already.”