Dignitaries at Bra Mike Mokoena's special funeral today

Premier Soccer League chairman Irvin Khoza and ANC secretary-general and former Free State premier Ace Magashule are among dignitaries who are expected to attend the funeral of soccer boss Mike Mokoena in Bethlehem this morning.

Mokoena, who owned Free State Stars, died last week following a long battle with cancer. He will be sent off at a special official funeral approved by President Cyril Ramaphosa this week. Ramaphosa has instructed that all national flags at all government buildings in Free State fly at half-mast today.

The office of the premier said the Mokoena family have confirmed that Khoza, Magashule and former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng will attend the funeral.

Premier Sisi Ntombela thanked the president for granting Mokoens a special official funeral and paid tribute to the late football boss.

"Mike Mokoena has served the Free State and the football fraternity with the highest level of dedication and commitment. The province and the country as a whole has been robbed of an insistent philanthropist, whose work of community and sport development are visible for all to see.

"Mike Mokoena leaves behind a lasting legacy both as a businessman and football administrator, which should be preserved and honoured. May his soul rest in peace," Ntombela said.