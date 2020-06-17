Deceased Free State Stars boss Mike Mokoena was an avid Chiefs supporter, says Motaung
'Mike Mokoena was a Kaizer Chiefs fan', this is according to Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung as he continues to pay glowing tribute to the late Free State Stars boss.
Mokoena died in the early hours of Wednesday morning after a long battle with cancer at Sandton Oncology Clinic in Johannesburg.
“To start with, I must say that I was shocked [by his death], I’ve known Mike for so many years and at this point in time I did not expect that he could be leaving us,” Motaung said.
“Unfortunately, life is what it presents to you but I can only say that Mike was a very great friend of mine. He was once a very staunch Chiefs supporter before he actually owned the club. I knew him before he got involved in football. He is one of those people who selflessly contributed towards football in terms of even getting to the extent of using his family resources to actually invest in football and make sure that football develops. He has been an asset to football. I just don’t have words to describe what kind of person he was. He was committed to football through and through his life."
Motaung continued: “I must say the person who is going to lose much from Mike is his wife (Joyce Mokoena), she has been the pillar as far as the family and the football club is concerned. She has been involved in football throughout the years from the bottom up, she has been there all along even when they started from scratch. She has always given Mike that support and it is very sad for me to be the one who says his soul must rest in peace because I just can’t comprehend such kind of a thing. I mean, he has been very close to football for all his life as far as I knew him.”
Motaung also added that Mokoena was a jolly person and he never saw him angry whenever they met.
“He has always been very jolly in meetings and everywhere we were. He has always been that kind of character who is always engaging in serious and very exciting discussions. May his soul rest in peace.”
