Downs's Laffor could be in seventh heaven next season

Mamelodi Sundowns winger Anthony Laffor expressed excitement about the possibility of setting a new benchmark in the new season for most league championships in the country.

In the previous season, Laffor and his teammates Denis Onyango and Hlompho Kekana equalled the record of six league titles held by Daine Klate.

At the end of the upcoming season, the trio could set a new record of seven titles. They won the six titles during their spells at SuperSport United and Sundowns.

"I am blessed to be playing for Sundowns. It will be a huge prestige and would be big for the club," Laffor said.

"We put the club first so we must first talk about the 10th league medal and then we can talk about individuals. The club is bigger than any one of us and we work as a team here."

Klate, 34, retired from football last week after a glittering career. The former SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates striker is the most decorated player in the PSL era, with 15 titles to his name.

He won six league titles, four MTN8 crowns, two Telkom Knockout and three Nedbank Cup championships.

"I played with Daine at SuperSport and he deserves all his accomplishments because he was so disciplined and focused," Laffor said.

The Brazilians are currently holding their pre-season camp in Mbombela, Mpumalanga. The Pitso Mosimane-led technical team are whipping the team into shape ahead of the new campaign that starts next month.

The nine-time league champions have made two signing so far - Mauricio Affonso and Nyiko Mobbie. They are also after SuperSport winger Aubrey Modiba. Mosimane says this transfer window will likely be their quietest to date.

"People always expect us to make signings but we are doing things different this time. Last season we had a big squad and we will probably trim it down."