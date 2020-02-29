Ronwen Williams on SuperSport’s title chances: ‘We have thrown it away’

SuperSport United goalkeeper Ronwen Williams says his team are no longer serious Absa Premiership title contenders.

The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper slammed the team’s inconsistent form – a problem for SuperSport for several seasons now – after suffering three defeats out of thei last four games.

Fourth-placed SuperSport face fifth-placed Bidvest Wits at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday night (kickoff 8.15pm) in a meeting of two of the season’s title dark horses.

Williams was asked if this season’s MTN8 champions Matsatsantsa – following three defeats against Mamelodi Sundowns (2-1)‚ Lamontville Golden Arrows (1-0) and Stellenbosch FC (1-0) from their last four PSL games – still have realistic title hopes in 2019-20.

“No‚ not at this moment‚” Williams said candidly.

“It’s the same old story‚ same problem – we beat [Orlando] Pirates we beat [Kaizer] Chiefs‚ we beat the top teams but then we struggle with the lower teams.

“I mean‚ at the beginning of this season we set ourselves goals‚ we obviously wanted to win a cup but the main objective was the league. And we know we have thrown it away.

“We need to take a leaf out of Sundowns’ book and demolish these teams. Show them there’s a reason that they’re down there‚ and not at our level.

“That’s the mentality we need to get back in our team. That’s the mentality we had when Gavin Hunt and Daine Klate were here. They didn’t care about any team – they would win 1-0‚ take it and go home.”

Williams – a star for Bafana at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt – said SuperSport have a strong combination this season under coach Kaitano Tembo.

“This season we’ve got one of the better teams that we’ve had in the past few years. The core of our team is strong. We are all internationals‚” Williams said.

“And we didn’t have any serious injuries to the core of our team this year – that was our problem previously.”

SuperSport (34 points) are 11 points behind leaders Chiefs (45)‚ but have played two more games.

Wits (34 points) remain in contention for the league‚ as they have played two games less than Chiefs‚ who they also meet twice before the end of the season.