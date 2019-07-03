Revered Klate swaps positions

One of the PSL's most successful players, Daine Klate, is set to put his coaching studies to good use when he joins the technical team at Chippa United following the announcement of his surprise retirement yesterday.

Klate has confirmed that he has called time on his 16-year top-flight career and will stay at Chippa as second assistant to head coach Clinton Larsen, while at the same time completing the Uefa A Licence course that he started in Ireland during the close-season.

"I've given it some thought and I've decided to hang up my boots," Klate said in a video message yesterday. "This is the end of my playing career and I'm looking forward to what the future holds for me."

Klate worked on his Uefa A1 course offered by the Irish FA, a week after Fadlu Davids and Steven Pienaar were among the students completing the A2 section. The course in Northern Ireland allows professional players to fast-track their way through the Uefa B coaching licence and move swiftly onto the A licence.

Klate amassed a huge number of trophies in his playing career, including a record six PSL titles - a figure recently matched by the Mamelodi Sundowns duo of Hlompho Kekana and Denis Onyango.