Leonardo Castro thanks Kaizer Motaung as he signs 2-year extension with Chiefs
Colombian striker Leonardo Castro has extended his contract with the Kaizer Chiefs for two years‚ the club have announced.
Chiefs announced on their social media pages and their official website on Friday evening that the big South American has penned a new deal.
“Kaizer Chiefs and Leonardo Castro have reached an agreement to extend their relationship with a further two years‚ ending on 30 June 2022‚” Chiefs’ statement read.
The statement quoted Castro as saying: “Thank you so much. I am very happy with the chairman‚ Kaizer Motaung‚ and club.
“I am also grateful to continue to wear the gold and black. This is sensitive for me because I have not won a trophy yet with the team. And to leave without a gold medal would be a defeat for me.”
“I wish to win something. And I think with the squad we have at the moment‚ we are capable of doing well.
“My family is excited about this development. We are happy to remain in South Africa.”
Castro (31) has scored 20 times in all competitions since signing for Chiefs from Mamelodi Sundowns in January 2018.
The 1‚83-metre striker’s eight goals this season and partnership up-front with Serbian Samir Nurkovic (11 goals) played a key role in Amakhosi leading the Absa Premiership when football was suspended due to the coronavirus on March 16.