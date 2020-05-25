Pitso Mosimane: 'Virus will hit Africa very hard'

Until all countries are equal in containing the Covid-19 pandemic, Pitso Mosimane fears that continental football will remain highly affected.

The Mamelodi Sundowns coach, who has signed a new four-year deal, believes that other countries around the continent may not be ready to open borders.

CAF has postponed the Champions League, Confederation Cup semifinals, and all 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers due to the outbreak in the continent. "It is a mess because each and every country has its own rules and levels," Mosimane explains.

"Let's say South Africa is on level 2, is Egypt on level 2? Here it is okay but you don't know what's happening on the other side. So continental football is going to be highly affected until we have a uniform state situation of this pandemic."

Mosimane also feels that it may take long before international matches can resume, which may put Afcon at risk of being postponed.

"It is a difficult one, I must tell you. This pandemic is the biggest challenge ever. Which country is going to open the borders for the flights to land?

"You may find that certain countries say 'no ... no we are not ready for this, not yet. We can't kill the community'. I don't know, I am interested to see what will happen."

Meanwhile, Mosimane revealed that Sundowns will go big on the transfer market as they want to build a team that will be able to compete well on the continent and in domestic competitions.