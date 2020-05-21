Sidelined Keegan Ritchie tired of playing second fiddle

Having been playing second fiddle for the better part of his career, Bidvest Wits left-back Keegan Ritchie has opened up about his constant failure to be a regular, conceding it's been an unpleasant experience.

This season, his 11th in the top-flight, since making his professional debut in September 2009 at Moroka Swallows, Ritchie has just six games under his belt, with four starts. The 29-year-old has been Sifiso Hlanti's understudy.

The only time where Ritchie was a real starter was during his first two campaign in the Premiership with Swallows (during the 2009/10 and 10/11 terms) and again when he was on loan at Bloemfontein Celtic in the 2014/15 season.

"Yes it's always not been an ideal situation [to be second choice]. It's something I have been synonymous with for almost my entire career. I have embraced it, but I can't lie and say it's a good experience," Ritchie told Sowetan.

"Every footballer wants to play regularly. But you have to accept even when your role is minimal as well... because you still get to contribute to the team."

The well-travelled full-back also disclosed his lack of game time over the years prompted a thought to permanently switch to the midfield.

"I am versatile, as you know I can play in the midfield as a holding midfielder and as a winger. So, I have been having that feeling that maybe I can play more if I switch to the midfield full-time," Ritchie stated.