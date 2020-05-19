SuperSport United and Dean Furman have parted ways with immediate effect after a successful five-year relationship.

United chief executive officer Stan Matthews said Furman has left an indelible mark on the club and set high leadership standards.

“His personal win ratio for the club has been fantastic and is matched by his leadership and professionalism on and off the field.

"Dean is a super young man that we hold with deep affection and high regard and wish him and his wife Tash all the best as they build their new family life‚” Matthews said.

Furman‚ a nuggety and abrasive central defensive midfielder‚ played just under 200 games for the Pretoria side and won two Nedbank Cup titles and two MTN8 titles.

Where he fell short was on the league and Telkom Knockout Cup side where United weren’t able to annex those trophies.

For all of United's cup excellence‚ the Telkom Knockout Cup was one trophy that eluded Furman.

He joined the club in 2015‚ the season after they’d beaten Platinum Stars 3-2 in the Telkom Knockout Cup final and was on the losing side in the 2016 final when United were beaten 2-1 by then upstarts Cape Town City.

Furman‚ who signalled his intention to leave the club late last year‚ has represented Bafana Bafana 39 times.

The club said in a statement the 31-year-old is already in London under quarantine while he waits for the birth of his first child.

Under normal circumstances‚ Furman would have been able to play until the end of the season as SuperSport had 40 points from 24 matches while they were third on the log behind Chiefs and Sundowns.