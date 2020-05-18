The pitfalls of fame have often prove to be the undoing of many promising footballers and SuperSport United midfielder Aubrey Modiba is determined to avoid falling into the same trap.

The 24-year-old Modiba‚ who has starred for Bafana Bafana‚ the SA Under-20 and Under-23 national teams‚ revealed that he's had numerous conversations with teammates Teboho Mokoena and Sipho Mbule and the close friends often advise each other on how to behave on and off the field.

The trio are all under the age of 25 and are key players for ambitious coach Kaitano Tembo‚ who is building a youthful side at United.

“Of course‚ we do call each other out when we see that one of us is dropping the ball‚” he said.