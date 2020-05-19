Acsa seeks R3bn Covid-19 relief from taxpayers over next three years

Airports Company SA (Acsa) says it needs an injection of R3bn over the next three years, citing the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the air travel business.

The company told the parliamentary portfolio committee on transport this week that it has been revising its corporate plan in line with scenarios that set out the potential impact of Covid-19 on traffic volumes and thus on its financial performance and position.

“The result of this scenario leads to a funding requirement over five to six years of up to R11bn. Of this amount, government support of up to R3bn may be required in the next three years,” Acsa said.

The company developed potential future scenarios to which it could respond dependent on the sustainability of airlines and the traffic volume demand post Covid-19. These include reductions in operational expenditure and limitations on capital expenditure.