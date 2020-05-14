'Thabo Qalinge's move to Pirates was a bad one'

SuperSport United's decision to let go of Thabo Qalinge did not surprise veteran coach Clive Barker.

Barker says Qalinge's move to Orlando Pirates was the worst choice he did for his career, hence he didn't command a regular place at the Soweto giants.

The 28-year-old attacking midfielder enjoyed his best football at Mpumalanga Black Aces between 2012 and 2014 under Barker before moving to the Buccaneers. But he failed to replicate the same performance at Pirates and spent most of the time on the sidelines in his five-year stay.

He joined SuperSport at the beginning of the season on a free transfer for one year with the hope of reviving his career, but things didn't go as planned.

He only made five appearances for Matsatsantsa a Pitori in all competitions and the club has since confirmed that they won't be renewing his contract when it expires in June.