Golden Arrows player Nkanyiso Mngwengwe has died

Former Golden Arrows captain Nkanyiso Mngwengwe has passed away.

In a statement, Arrows confirmed that Mngwengwe passed away in the early hours of Monday.

While the club's statement didn't disclose the cause of the defender's death, SowetanLIVE has reliably learnt that he was surprisingly found lifeless at his home in Cato Ridge near Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, having never reported any illness.

Arrows chairwoman Mato Madlala expressed sadness and exalted the deceased defender as a hero who was enthusiastic. "I am saddened by the passing away of Nkanyiso. I remember when he first arrived at Arrows as a promising footballer, full of energy, he was always ready to fight," said Madlala in the statement.

Despite skippering the Durban side last season, Mngwengwe was yet to feature this season, with Trevor Mathiane inheriting the armband.

"Sgora", as Mngwengwe was effectionately known to his peers, joined Arrows in 2013 from amateur side Umngeni City FC. The solid centre-back went on to play over 100 top-flight games for Abafana Bes'thende before his untimely death.