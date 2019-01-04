Arrows want top eight finish
Golden Arrows captain Nkanyiso Mngwengwe has high hopes that the clubs' new coach Steve Komphela will inspire Abafana Bes'thende to finish in the top-eight bracket of the Absa Premiership table.
Komphela was confirmed as Arrows coach two days after leaving Bloemfontein Celtic last week. The ex-Kaizer Chiefs mentor replaced Clinton Larsen who had served the Durban-based side for three years.
"Coach Steve is one of the best in SA. We are excited to see him here and everyone is optimistic that he'll lead us to success," said Mngwengwe yesterday. "We want to finish in the top eight and we feel it's possible with coach Steve."
To endear himself to Abafana Bes'thende faithful in style, the KwaZulu-Natal derby against his former club in Maritzburg United at Sugar Ray Xulu on Sunday, is a perfect platform for Komphela to announce his arrival at Arrows.
Ironically, relegation-threatened Maritzburg also boast a new coach in Muhsin Ertugral who has also mentored Arrows in the past.
The Turkish-born trainer is Fadlu David's successor and was appointed on the same day as Komphela.
Former Arrows striker Mabhuti Khenyeza will assist Muhsin in his new job. This is thanks to their cat and mouse relationship in the past.
"People don't know that me and coach [Ertugral], we've been talking for years, from Ajax days. From there we've developed a strong relationship, on and off the field," Khenyeza said.