Arrows want top eight finish

Golden Arrows captain Nkanyiso Mngwengwe has high hopes that the clubs' new coach Steve Komphela will inspire Abafana Bes'thende to finish in the top-eight bracket of the Absa Premiership table.

Komphela was confirmed as Arrows coach two days after leaving Bloemfontein Celtic last week. The ex-Kaizer Chiefs mentor replaced Clinton Larsen who had served the Durban-based side for three years.

"Coach Steve is one of the best in SA. We are excited to see him here and everyone is optimistic that he'll lead us to success," said Mngwengwe yesterday. "We want to finish in the top eight and we feel it's possible with coach Steve."