Lokomotiv Moscow's Farfan Lokomotiv Moscow tests positive for coronavirus
Lokomotiv Moscow's Jefferson Farfan has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Russian Premier League club said on Saturday.
Farfan, 35, is yet to play a game in this campaign, which has eight more rounds remaining, after sustaining a knee injury last year.
"Jefferson Farfan has tested positive for coronavirus," the club said in on Twitter.
"We wish Jeff a speedy recovery! Get better soon!"
Lokomotiv are second in Russia's top flight, which will resume on June 21 after it was suspended in mid-March because of the Covid-19 pandemic.