Thabo Qalinge has seven games to win new United deal

Thabo Qalinge has only seven matches to prove himself that he deserves a new contract at SuperSport United, according to CEO Stan Matthews.

The midfielder has struggled for game time since he joined the club at the beginning of the season from Orlando Pirates. The 28-year-old has only managed five appearances in all competitions, all coming on as a substitute.

With his one-year contract set to come to an end in May, Matthews said chances to renew his stay are slim unless he proves himself in the last seven matches of the season.

"We've got until May to exercise the option and at the moment, I can't take that because I haven't seen enough," Matthews explains.