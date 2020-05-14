Alcohol ban not the only reason for reduction in crime

It is difficult to understand why police minister Bheki Cele has opted to attribute all of the highly welcomed progress in reducing crime during the Covid-19 lockdown to only one variable - the prohibition of the formal sale of alcohol.

Yes, maybe he is correct in his assessment. But what does this mean to the confidence we should have in our law enforcement?

At no point in post-apartheid history have we had such a large number of law enforcers on our streets. These include the SAPS, municipal police in some cases topped up by thousands of soldiers from the defence force.

It is a huge, costly operation. The SANDF alone has declared a budget of R4,59bn. SAPS has not published budgetary implications. However, the 50,000 odd on-the-field officers comes at some cost in terms of overtime pay, logistics and other staff/non-staff related costs.