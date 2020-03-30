Fears of long term Covid-19 damage in sports

It is not yet known what long-term effect it will have on the performance of athletes who tested positive.

PSL head of medical Lervasen Pillay conceded that more research needed to be done on the effects of the virus on athletes.

"The coronavirus effects the lungs and in extreme cases it can cause serious lung damage or even death, as we have seen," Pillay told Sowetan.

"Further studies need to be made on the effects the virus will have on athletes who have recovered from the virus. At this point in time we do not know what effect it will have on their performance."

Fortunately, there are no footballers in the PSL or active athletes in South African sport who have contracted the virus. Like most citizens, professional athletes have been at home under the lockdown regulations.