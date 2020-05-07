'I'm thinking about health before money', says Spanish player who skipped testing

Cadiz currently lead Spain's second division and are well placed to be promoted to La Liga for the first time in 15 years when action resumes in June after being postponed in March due to the pandemic, which has claimed over 26,000 lives in Spain.

Fali has been an outspoken critic of the plan to return to action in closed stadiums, which has the backing of the Spanish government and which organisers say is essential to guarantee the financial health of the sport.

Fali is the first player to refuse to undergo testing although members of the playing and coaching staff of La Liga side Eibar expressed their concern about retuning to training earlier this week.

La Liga says it understands players are concerned about getting back to work but that playing football under the league's strict protocol was no more dangerous than going to the supermarket.

Cadiz president Manolo Vizcaino likened Fali's reluctance to return to action to being injured and said he would not be punished for his stance.

"For us, Fali is injured and we have to help him and we want to get him back. I would like to see him training but I understand his position and we're not going to give him any fine," Vizcaino told Radio Marca.

In contrast to Fali, Sevilla player Nemanja Gudelj said he was pleased to take the first steps towards returning to normality.

"I'm not scared at all, I have full confidence in the club," the Serbian told radio station Canal Sur.

"We have to follow the measures we have been given but I'm really excited about starting again."