KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has paid glowing homage to the late and legendary Thulani Cedric “Sugar Ray” Xulu who passed away on Monday.

"Sugar Ray"‚ as he was affectionately known by many football lovers during his heydays‚ passed away after a long illness.

In his message of comfort to the family‚ Zikalala said his death sadly marks “the end of a chapter in the life one of South Africa’s most decorated soccer geniuses whose contribution to the game of football is unparalleled.”

“It is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of one of our legendary footballers.

"His death has robbed our country‚ especially our province‚ of someone who made an indelible mark in the football fraternity‚” he said.