'Nobody wins' if Premier League loses money: Palace chairman Parish

Premier League clubs are bleeding money and their finances would be entering "uncharted waters" if the season that was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic is not finished, Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has said.

Professional soccer has been suspended since mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak which has killed more than 28,100 people in the United Kingdom, and the league is no closer to a return after a meeting with all 20 clubs on Friday.

The loss in revenue has forced some clubs to furlough their employees while others have agreed wage cuts with their players.