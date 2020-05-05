Players happy they can now jog in public

With the harsh lockdown having been relaxed, PSL players are now being allowed to do some road running as they try to keep as fit as possible with games suspended.

Baroka goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze said it is much better now that people can exercise in public.

"At least we can now go out and run, but people must still be careful and keep a distance from each other. Exercising at home is very difficult. You can only do so much, so outside at least you can sprint and do some hard running."

Highlands Park midfielder Mokete Mogaila also conceded that being restricted to only training at home was difficult.