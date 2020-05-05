Players happy they can now jog in public
With the harsh lockdown having been relaxed, PSL players are now being allowed to do some road running as they try to keep as fit as possible with games suspended.
Baroka goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze said it is much better now that people can exercise in public.
"At least we can now go out and run, but people must still be careful and keep a distance from each other. Exercising at home is very difficult. You can only do so much, so outside at least you can sprint and do some hard running."
Highlands Park midfielder Mokete Mogaila also conceded that being restricted to only training at home was difficult.
"It's not an ideal situation but you try to do as much as you can at home. Now that we are allowed to run out in public it will be better," he said.
"But as a professional footballer I think I am far from being fit. A lot more work needs to done to get to a level where we can play again."
Keeping a certain level of fitness has been difficult for most players as many do not have gym equipment like treadmills and fitness bikes at home. Physical trainers are also breathing a sigh of relief as players without equipment can now run long distances outside their homes.
Polokwane City fitness trainer Japhet Borges Neto urged his players to run outside.
"We have to remember that the circumstances of players is not the same," he said.
"It would be an advantage for those who can exercise in public spaces to do so. But this will not be enough for them to start playing soccer again. They will still need a pre-season to get to match fitness level."
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.