TS Galaxy set to fire top player

TS Galaxy are on the verge of terminating their star player Sizwe Mdlinzo's contract after the influential midfielder had a quarrel with coach Mabhuti Khenyeza in March, Sowetan has learnt.

"Sizwe and coach Mabhuti had a bust-up at training before the outbreak of coronavirus in March. They almost fought but [captain] Ludwe Mpakumpaku intervened by separating them," said a source.

"It all started when Mabhuti told Sizwe to minimise his touches on the ball and Sizwe felt offended, there was also other off-field issues of Sizwe the coach wasn't happy with. I think his contract was due to expire in June next year, but now they are planning to release him soon ... [the club's owner] Tim [Sukazi] is dealing with the matter, but it looks like Sizwe will be fired."