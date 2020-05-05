TS Galaxy set to fire top player
TS Galaxy are on the verge of terminating their star player Sizwe Mdlinzo's contract after the influential midfielder had a quarrel with coach Mabhuti Khenyeza in March, Sowetan has learnt.
"Sizwe and coach Mabhuti had a bust-up at training before the outbreak of coronavirus in March. They almost fought but [captain] Ludwe Mpakumpaku intervened by separating them," said a source.
"It all started when Mabhuti told Sizwe to minimise his touches on the ball and Sizwe felt offended, there was also other off-field issues of Sizwe the coach wasn't happy with. I think his contract was due to expire in June next year, but now they are planning to release him soon ... [the club's owner] Tim [Sukazi] is dealing with the matter, but it looks like Sizwe will be fired."
When contacted for comment yesterday, Mdlinzo, 28, asked to be called again after two hours, but his phone was switched off. On the other hand, Khenyeza never answered his phone. Sukazi reluctantly admitted there's an issue between Mdlinzo and Khenyeza, emphasising it was an internal matter that's resolved within the club.
"It's still an internal matter. There are issues that are
being addressed. I can't confirm anything regarding this issue. Every house has its own rules, so the matter is in process of being finalised," Sukazi told Sowetan yesterday.
Mdlinzo, who joined Galaxy shortly after their formation in 2018, played a crucial role in the club's historic Nedbank Cup glory two years ago.
Sukazi hinted he wished for an amicable solution for both the player and the coach. "When you've got an issue or a matter, you hope for a positive resolution. But if that doesn't work, whatever that needs to happen will happen," said the Rockets owner.
