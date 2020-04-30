‘We have lost a brother’: friends remember much loved Umhlobo Wenene presenter Loyiso Sitsheke

Popular Umhlobo Wenene FM presenter Loyiso Sitsheke touched many lives and his death on Wednesday has robbed three friends of a relationship that extended far beyond the walls of the numerous broadcast studios they have shared over the years.

The 54-year-old Sitsheke’s sudden death just 24 hours after doing his show sent shock waves around the country and his family, friends, colleagues and listeners are struggling to deal with his loss.

Veteran radio and TV presenter Jeff Moloi, Umhlobo Wenene FM and TV presenter Mluleki Ntsabo, and SAFM anchor Thabiso Mosia have known Sitsheke for many years and they said this is a devastating blow they cannot come to terms with.

Moloi’s relationship with Sitsheke goes back over two decades and he said it was the man he calls a brother who gave him his big break in radio at Unitra Community Radio (UCR) in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape in 1996.