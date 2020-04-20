Nteo dismisses announcement that he's set to leave Celtic for Chippa

Bloemfontein Celtic MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) coach Abram "Wire" Nteo has surprisingly dismissed Chippa United's confirmation that he'd joined the Eastern Cape-based outfit as coach Rulani Mokwena's assistant.

Nearly three weeks ago, Chippa COO Lukhanyo Mzinzi was quoted as saying Nteo had signed a deal with the Chilli Boys to be Mokwena's second assistant with Michael Loftman, whom Mokwena brought with from Orlando Pirates.

However, in an interview with Sowetan, Nteo cut a surprised figure on being linked to Chippa, emphasising they haven't approached him.

"Maybe they'll contact me after the lockdown, you'll never know. But honestly, I am surprised to hear people saying I have joined Chippa, while Chippa haven't contacted me," said Nteo.

"I am still working for Celtic, but my Celtic contract ends at the end of June.

"I don't know what will happen in future and I am confused because Chippa are also saying in the media that I'm their man, but having not contacted me."

However, Wire, who was part of the SA Under-23 side that famously participated in the Sydney, Australia, Olympics in year 2000, made it clear he would accept Chippa's offer if they tabled any and provided they agree terms with his current employer, Celtic.