Kaizer Chiefs family mourns the death of club legend Doctor Khumalo's mother Mabel

Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo's family is in mourning after the death of his mother Mabel on Tuesday.

Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung paid tribute to Khumalo and said he was grateful for the contribution she made to the popular club.

“She was a wonderful person who played her supportive role in the background," he said.

"I knew her in the late 60s when ‘Pro’ (Doctor's father, Eliakim ‘Pro’ Khumalo) was playing for Moroka Swallows before joining us to form Kaizer Chiefs in 1970.

"And, it is known that her son Doctor Khumalo grew up at Kaizer Chiefs and developed to be a household name in International football.

''We can only be grateful of the contribution that Mme Mabel made to Kaizer Chiefs and football in general.”