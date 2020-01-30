Doctor Khumalo set for Chiefs return

Supporters of Kaizer Chiefs could have one more thing to cheer about as legend Doctor Khumalo admitted that he could return to the club in the near future.

It was in 2017 that Khumalo left Amakhosi to explore a new opportunity when he joined Baroka to become technical director.

Despite the separation of three years, the former star midfielder remains synonymous and arguably their most loved son.

The 52-year-old was heavily involved in the recent 50th anniversary celebrations when he on numerous occasions spoke on behalf of the club. "For me to be included in the celebrations and be part of it shows that we still have a good relationship," Khumalo said.