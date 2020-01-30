Doctor Khumalo set for Chiefs return
Supporters of Kaizer Chiefs could have one more thing to cheer about as legend Doctor Khumalo admitted that he could return to the club in the near future.
It was in 2017 that Khumalo left Amakhosi to explore a new opportunity when he joined Baroka to become technical director.
Despite the separation of three years, the former star midfielder remains synonymous and arguably their most loved son.
The 52-year-old was heavily involved in the recent 50th anniversary celebrations when he on numerous occasions spoke on behalf of the club. "For me to be included in the celebrations and be part of it shows that we still have a good relationship," Khumalo said.
"It signifies the fact that there is another way of working together again because not all has been lost. When I left it was just a case of me going to explore something else that I have never done before.
"It's just for us to wait for that moment when the two brands will be together again. I might not be there physically but spiritually the club will always be a part of me. In time we will sit and announce what my role would be at the club."
The former Bafana Bafana maestro praised the club for getting their act together in the nick of time for the golden jubilee celebrations. "I can only congratulate the club and the chairman [Kaizer Motaung] for the wonderful milestone of reaching 50 this year," he said.
"It was a vision of 'Bra K' to make his dream a reality with not much support during the difficult times of apartheid."
