When one door slams closed it just may open up windows of opportunities

To a child, 10 years is a lifetime. To a grown-up, it's like blinking.

I can still smell the meat and feel champagne bubbles dancing on the tip of my tongue as we celebrated the arrival of "Philip" in 2010.

If you don't know what I am talking about, you clearly are too young to know that the bestowal of the football World Cup to SA was accompanied by the slogan "feel it, it's here!"

Township folk, always ready to squeeze a morsel of humour out of every moment, turned the slogan into: "Philip is here!"

At a personal level, the decade was a whirlwind. A year after the World Cup, together with my wife and three kids we packed our bags for the United States where I'd be studying at Harvard University, my wife attending the same institution while the kids went to schools in our new suburb of Belmont.

End of 2012 we were back. My kids had American twangs. My wife and I didn't. Our friends said: "Two years in America, no twang! What a disgrace!"

Then in 2013 I lost my job at the Sunday Times. I was one of the six top editors to get the boot. It was claimed we were too old and too expensive for the company. Not one of us was above 50.

The whole affair was ugly. The "young'uns" who replaced us were fired en masse after they messed up the infamous SARS rogue story. I'll tell that story one day. In book form.