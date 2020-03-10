Victory over Lesotho halts Banyana's dry spell
Banyana Banyana defender Lebogang Ramalepe sees their 3-0 win over Lesotho on Sunday as a start of great things for them, having gone 16 games without a win before thumping the neighbouring country at Tsakane Stadium.
Banyana triumphed through Rhoda Mulaudzi's first-half brace, along with a strike by Sibulele Holweni in the second period. It was SA's maiden win since beating Mali 2-0 in semifinals of the Africa Women's Cup of Nations in Ghana in November 2018.
"It's an amazing feeling to win again. We must never look back. This is a foundation of many good things going forward," said Ramalepe, who was the captain of the day as Janine van Wyk wasn't part of the squad.
It was Ramalepe's first time captaining Banyana and the defender conceded he had butterflies in her tummy before stepping onto the field. Ramalepe had never imagined herself skippering the senior national team. "It's an overwhelming feeling to captain your national team.
"I had never thought that one day I would put Banyana's armband," stated the 28-year-old right-back, who's on the books of Ma-Indies. "I am happy to have captained the team to a win," she said.
Meanwhile, coach Desiree Ellis handed Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies midfielder Nonhlanhla "Gaddafi" Mthandi her Banyana debut. The Banyana tactician feels her fringe players, in the absence of tried and tested troops, gave a good account of themselves.
"I am happy that we got to get a positive result without most of our regulars who were not here. At the end of the day I believe it was a worthwhile exercise, although you cannot judge on just one match," said Ellis. "We now have an idea of what we have in our pool, and if a need comes, we know where to replenish or strengthen," said Ellis.
Usual suspects like Leandra Smeda, Linda Motlhalo and Noko Matlou, among many others, were not part of the team at the weekend.
