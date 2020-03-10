Victory over Lesotho halts Banyana's dry spell

Banyana Banyana defender Lebogang Ramalepe sees their 3-0 win over Lesotho on Sunday as a start of great things for them, having gone 16 games without a win before thumping the neighbouring country at Tsakane Stadium.

Banyana triumphed through Rhoda Mulaudzi's first-half brace, along with a strike by Sibulele Holweni in the second period. It was SA's maiden win since beating Mali 2-0 in semifinals of the Africa Women's Cup of Nations in Ghana in November 2018.

"It's an amazing feeling to win again. We must never look back. This is a foundation of many good things going forward," said Ramalepe, who was the captain of the day as Janine van Wyk wasn't part of the squad.

It was Ramalepe's first time captaining Banyana and the defender conceded he had butterflies in her tummy before stepping onto the field. Ramalepe had never imagined herself skippering the senior national team. "It's an overwhelming feeling to captain your national team.