Thembi Kgatlana joins exodus to Europe by SA women

At the rate SA women's football is exporting players to Europe, this year promises to be a prosperous one for Banyana Banyana.

On Monday, Portuguese Liga BPI giants SL Benfica announced the capture of 23-year-old Banyana ace Thembi Kgatlana for the remainder of the current campaign.

Kgatlana's switch to Benfica came just two weeks after another Banyana midfield sensation Linda Motlhalo, 21, joined Swedish top-flight club Djurgarden on a two-year deal.

Last week striker Kelso Peskin, 23, became the first SA female player to join a French club when she linked-up with Toulouse from Western Cape side Vasco Da Gama.

Kgatlana, who won the CAF Women's Player of the Year gong in 2018, and Motlhalo, went overseas as free-agents after simultaneously leaving Chinese Women's Super League side Beijing BG Phoenix late last year.