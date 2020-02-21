Being a female tripped Gloria Hlalele's talent

Gloria is currently coaching and training an under-9 junior side in neighbouring Kempton Park as part of her role in grassroots soccer development. In February last year, she was appointed ambassador of Betway 12th Man campaign, a skills training campaign initiated by former Leeds United and Bafana Bafana skipper Lucas "Rhoo" Radebe in partnership with betting company and sponsor Betway, as well as sports agency Forwardzone.

The six-month training programme drafted 10 ex-professional players and equipped them with a variety of technical skills and qualifications that had boosted their chances of employment and more meaningful involvement in their community-based youth development projects.

"I thank Lucas Radebe for the programme. It was a life-changing experience for me. The exposure to the various workshops has opened my mind and I now understand my potential better as a development coach, and most importantly I know how to apply the knowledge and training I have acquired in a practical way," she says, adding that the programme helped to revive public awareness of her personal brand.

The campaign reunited her with her former Soweto Ladies FC playmates Khumalo and "16 V" Sithole. It also included ex-Banyana Banyana stars Portia "Bashin'" Modise and Khabo Zitha. Half of the participants were men and among them Steve Lekoelea, Alfred Phiri, Steve Sekano, Edward Motale and Andries "Chaka Chaka" Mpondo. At least three of these players were fortunate to have represented South Africa on international stages.

Lekoelea was a member of the illustrious under-23 squads that beat Brazil 3-1 at the Sydney Olympics in 2000. Motale was part of the revered national side that lifted the African Cup of Nations trophy in 1996 while Phiri spent six seasons in the Turkish league, and as Bafana Bafana player he was in the squad that campaigned at the 1998 Fifa World Cup in France.

"The Betway 12th Man is an important initiative that gives back to these legends who have invested so much in the game. Our football is where it is today because of the time and effort they gave and I have to applaud Betway for recognising them with essential skills in such an impactful manner," said Radebe.

Subsequently, Forwardzone and Action Sports South Africa honoured Gloria with a Women's Day soccer festival in August 2019 in Sandton, Johannesburg.

The event didn't disappoint as teams of legends and senior citizens entertained spectators with dazzling skills and awe-inspiring talent.

It was a moment for the women's soccer fraternity to express their appreciation and gratitude to Gloria for her pioneering contribution to the game.

But it was also an occasion for other ex-players to express their disappointment with the treatment they received in the hands of unscrupulous Safa officials. Some tearfully recalled how they sacrificed school for football while others remembered the meagre salaries for their sterling performances.

They wanted to know why there was so little support despite the abundance of brilliant talent among women footballers. Hlalele revealed how at some stage she lost interest in the game "because I was tired of starting things and watch them being taken away from me. But I'm ready to get involved in any team that might be interested in me".

However, her sacrifices and those of her peers were not in vain. They have paved the way for a new generation with greater opportunities. And it is testimony to the country's football genius that within a few months in the first season of the women's league, at least 11 local players are in the books of European clubs. These include Jermaine Seoposengwe (Real Bestis, Spain), Kelso Peskin (Toulouse FC, France), Thembi Kgatlana (Benfica, Portugal) and Linda Motlhalo (Djurgarden, Sweden).

Banyana Banyana captain Janine van Wyk plies her trade in Denmark.

"It's great that women's football is representing us overseas but for real progress to happen in the new league, soccer officials need to change their attitudes towards us. We deserve respect and better treatment," she concludes.