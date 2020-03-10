How to watch DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards live on your phone

The DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards (#DStvMVCA) is one of the biggest celebrity social events of the year, with everyone from radio DJs to comedians and sports stars rolling up in their best threads to claim their awards.

Minnie Dlamini-Jones is your host, and all your faves such as Somizi, Queen B and Skhumba are up for awards, and there are performances by Jobe London and Mphow69, DJ Zinhle and more. And you can watch the whole thing live on your phone, using the DStv Now app.

DStv Now Open Weekend on March 14 and 15

This weekend, any DStv subscriber, no matter which package you’re on, can watch any channel* as long as you’re using the DStv Now app to do it. So DStv customers on EasyView, Access, Family, Compact and Compact Plus will be able to watch every live channel on DStv Premium, using DStv Now.