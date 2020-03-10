How to watch DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards live on your phone
Any DStv subscriber can stream the DMVCAs this weekend, March 14 and 15
The DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards (#DStvMVCA) is one of the biggest celebrity social events of the year, with everyone from radio DJs to comedians and sports stars rolling up in their best threads to claim their awards.
Minnie Dlamini-Jones is your host, and all your faves such as Somizi, Queen B and Skhumba are up for awards, and there are performances by Jobe London and Mphow69, DJ Zinhle and more. And you can watch the whole thing live on your phone, using the DStv Now app.
DStv Now Open Weekend on March 14 and 15
This weekend, any DStv subscriber, no matter which package you’re on, can watch any channel* as long as you’re using the DStv Now app to do it. So DStv customers on EasyView, Access, Family, Compact and Compact Plus will be able to watch every live channel on DStv Premium, using DStv Now.
* Indian, French and Portuguese language packages not included.
How to get ready for DStv Now Open Weekend
- Make sure you’re signed up for DStv Now. If you haven’t registered before, go to now.dstv.com and follow the prompts.
- If you’re already signed up, check that you still remember your password and your logins work.
- If you’re planning on watching on your phone or tablet, and you haven’t updated your DStv Now app in a while, do it now. Download the DStv Now app for Android or iOS.
What is DStv Now?
DStv Now is a free streaming service available to all DStv customers. It’s the online version of DStv – a way to watch DStv on just about any device. With DStv Now, you'll see all the same channels you can on your decoder at home, but on your smartphone, tablet, laptop, computer, smart TV or Xbox. All you have to do is sign up.
What else we’re watching this weekend on DStv Now
On March 14:
Kwa Mam’Mkhize on 1Magic (103) at 7.30pm
Mnakwethu on 1Magic (103) at 8pm
The DStv Mzansi Viewer’s Choice Awards LIVE on Mzansi Magic (161) from 8.30pm
On March 15:
Date My Family on Mzansi Magic (161) at 6pm
Our Perfect Wedding on Mzansi Magic (161) at 7pm
Omen on Mzansi Magic (161) at 8pm
Boost your data for DStv Now open weekend
- Vodacom: Purchase 1GB video streaming data bundles for R50 via USSD by dialling *135# or through the My Vodacom app.
- Telkom: Buy the Telkom 1GB video streaming data bundle for R40 via USSD by dialling *180#
- MTN: Buy the MTN 5GB video streaming data bundle for R159 by dialling *142# or on the MTN app
This article was paid for by DStv Now.