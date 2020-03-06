Pitso Mosimane picks out Al Ahly's dangermen
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has given some insights into who are the dangermen in the Al Ahly team they will be going up against tomorrow.
The Brazilians will square-off against the Egyptian giants in the quarterfinal second leg of the CAF Champions League at the Lucas Moripe Stadium (3pm).
Downs have to overcome a 0-2 deficit from the first-leg that was played in Cairo. The SA club came undone by second-half goals from Ali Maaloul in the 56th and 68th minutes.
Aliou Dieng (defensive midfielder)
The industrious midfielder is good at chasing down attackers and helping his team defend. The Malian is strong and has a good engine. He gave Downs attackers problems in the first-leg with his sweeping from midfield.
"The challenge will be them not allowing us to play and breaking down our game. In Cairo they broke down our attacks, especially Dieng. If you saw the match there were so many fouls," Mosimane said.
Attacking trio
The Egyptians are physically imposing and play an unconventional style. Their attack is made up of three main players - striker Morwan Mohsen, playmaker Mohamed Magdy and winger Junior Ajayi.
"They are structured and more direct, they take the ball to Mohsen and the second ball to Afsha [Magdy] and then come inside with Junior Ajayi who is a big boy. Ajayi does not spend time on the wing. They put the bodies there," he said.
Coach Rene Weiler
Al Ahly have changed a lot from the team that lost 0-5 to Sundowns last season under Martin Lasarte.
Weiler has come in and solidified the team. It will without doubt be a chess game tomorrow afternoon. "They have improved. They play exactly the same from last year. Their improvement is that they play with interplay in their style," Mosimane reflected.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.