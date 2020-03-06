Pitso Mosimane picks out Al Ahly's dangermen

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has given some insights into who are the dangermen in the Al Ahly team they will be going up against tomorrow.

The Brazilians will square-off against the Egyptian giants in the quarterfinal second leg of the CAF Champions League at the Lucas Moripe Stadium (3pm).

Downs have to overcome a 0-2 deficit from the first-leg that was played in Cairo. The SA club came undone by second-half goals from Ali Maaloul in the 56th and 68th minutes.

Aliou Dieng (defensive midfielder)

The industrious midfielder is good at chasing down attackers and helping his team defend. The Malian is strong and has a good engine. He gave Downs attackers problems in the first-leg with his sweeping from midfield.

"The challenge will be them not allowing us to play and breaking down our game. In Cairo they broke down our attacks, especially Dieng. If you saw the match there were so many fouls," Mosimane said.