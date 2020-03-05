Sundowns coach Mosimane plots a famous Champions League comeback against Al Ahly

Pitso Mosimane has admitted that a repeat of last season’s 5-0 thumping of Al Ahly may be a bridge too far this year but this has not deterred the Mamelodi Sundowns coach from plotting a famous African Champions League comeback against the Egyptian giants at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

The Brazilians stunned the Red Devils in the quarterfinals of the Champions League last year and the two adversaries resume their rivalry at the same stage of the competition on Saturday with the Egyptian holding a 2-0 advantage from the first leg in Cairo last week.

This means Sundowns have to score at least three unanswered goals to progress to the semifinals where they are likely to meet Morocco powerhouses Wydad‚ who are leading Étoile du Sahel 2-0 from the first leg.

“We have to be realistic‚ results like that come once in a while‚” Mosimane said on Thursday.

“Maybe we may never have a result like that in our lifetime but you will never know.

"Is it possible? Yes.

"Is it easy? No.

"It is not going to be easy but at the end of the day you wish for it to happen so that we can progress.”