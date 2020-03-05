I deserve to be punished, Goss says after PSL ban

Bidvest Wits goalkeeper Ricardo Goss has accepted the eight-game ban handed down to him and his teammate Sameehg Doutie by the Premier Soccer League's disciplinary committee (DC).

Yesterday, the PSL confirmed that its DC had found Goss and Doutie guilty of abusing referee Masixole Mambiso during their league game against Cape Town City on January 18.

The pair will only serve a four-game suspension, with the other four games conditionally suspended.

"I fully accept the sentence. I deserve to be punished," said Goss, who has started 10 of Wits' 19 league games, registering five clean sheets.

While he thinks the ban will jeopardise his chances of being called up to Bafana Bafana for their back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Sao Tome and Principe later this month, Goss trusts Wits won't suffer in his absence, feeling Brandon Petersen and Brighton Mhlongo are just as capable.

"I am a bit disappointed that I might not be called up to the national team because I will not be playing. It's a sad thing to miss the chance of playing for the national team," said Goss.

Wits next face Chippa United at home on Saturday (8.15pm).

Matches Goss and Doutie will miss (league games unless stated).

Saturday:v Chippa (home); March 10: v Leopards (home); March 14: v Kings (Nedbank Cup, away); March 13: v Chiefs (away)