Sameehg Doutie rues pushing referee, but faces ban

Bidvest Wits winger Sameehg Doutie is regretting shoving referee Masixole Bambiso in their 2-0 loss at Cape Town City two weeks ago.

The PSL has already charged Doutie and his teammate Ricardo Goss with misconduct.

The duo will appear before the PSL Disciplinary Committee (DC) on February 11, and could face a six-month ban each if found guilty.

"I am very sorry for what I did to the referee. I accept my mistake and will accept whatever punishment they give me," Doutie told Sowetan.

The 30-year-old well-travelled player attributed his violent action to emotions. "I am not a violent player at all. Emotions got the better of me on the day. We were losing and that got to me big time. I can say that it was really not me who was doing those things, but it was emotions," said the former Ajax, Orlando Pirates and SuperSport winger.